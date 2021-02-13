Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Castellum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of CWQXF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.