CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NYSE CTT opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 141,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

