Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CDR opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $170.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

