CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 361107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CX. Santander downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after buying an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 375,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.