Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

CNC opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 88.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Centene by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $55,503,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

