Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Shares Gap Up to $240.00

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $240.00, but opened at $249.00. Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) shares last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 175,453 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock has a market cap of £419.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.16.

In related news, insider Nigel Robinson sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total value of £784,000 ($1,024,301.02). Also, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £821,700 ($1,073,556.31). Insiders sold 1,005,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,820,000 in the last three months.

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

