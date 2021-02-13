Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 248.5% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CET traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 19,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,932. Central Securities has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $36.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35.

Get Central Securities alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Central Securities by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Central Securities by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Central Securities by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Central Securities by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.