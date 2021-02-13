Ceps (LON:CEPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.00

Ceps Plc (LON:CEPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.07. The stock has a market cap of £4.93 million and a PE ratio of -58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider David Horner purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £3,250 ($4,246.15).

About Ceps (LON:CEPS)

CEPS PLC operates as an industrial holding company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, and Hickton segments. The Aford Awards segment offers sports trophies and engraving services. The CEM Press segment manufactures fabric, carpet, wallpaper pattern books, swatches, and shade cards.

