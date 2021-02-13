Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the January 14th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of CPWHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. 1,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.