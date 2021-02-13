Chainlink (LINK) Price Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and $4.75 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $30.68 or 0.00065184 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01069805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.50 or 0.05644015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026778 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00034082 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,009,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

