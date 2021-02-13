ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 13526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECOM. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,770.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,500. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 99,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 111,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $826.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.

About ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

