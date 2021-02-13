Chart Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $153.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

