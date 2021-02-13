Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.61.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth $105,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.