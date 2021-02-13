Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Shares Gap Down to $286.00

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $286.00, but opened at $275.00. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at $286.50, with a volume of 50,339 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £824.61 million and a PE ratio of 24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 294.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

