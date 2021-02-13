Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 130.4% in January

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the January 14th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.65. 1,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGIFF. Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.