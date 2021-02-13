Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 435.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

LNG opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

