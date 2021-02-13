Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.39.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $118.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. Chewy has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

