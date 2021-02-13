Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 1,099,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,137,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

CD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

