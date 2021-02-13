Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $23.05 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $23.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.17. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,527.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,442.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,316.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.74, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,683 shares of company stock worth $70,710,092 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

