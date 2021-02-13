Chrystal Menard Sells 8,125 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chrystal Menard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerus alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Chrystal Menard sold 211,327 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,690,616.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $330,904.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 37.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241,636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 1,402,054 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cerus by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.