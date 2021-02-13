CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

CIX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$19.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$10.53 and a 52 week high of C$25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.31.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 96,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 556,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,189,180. Also, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total value of C$29,306.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at C$1,156,461.89. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $5,780,075 and have sold 5,134 shares worth $82,770.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.