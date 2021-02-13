CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,119,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,631,000 after acquiring an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 157.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 75,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,227,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.55.

NYSE RE opened at $243.54 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $293.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.