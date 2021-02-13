CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.90 Million Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSM stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

