CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after buying an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after buying an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Seagen by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after buying an additional 126,180 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN opened at $165.84 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

