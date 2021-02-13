CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,532 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.