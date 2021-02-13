CIBC Increases Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) Price Target to C$4.00

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$1.60 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Canopy Rivers stock opened at C$3.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14. Canopy Rivers has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. The company has a current ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 30.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

