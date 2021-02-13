Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $74.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,531,000 after acquiring an additional 545,256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 408,906 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 275,253 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,530,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,684,000 after purchasing an additional 196,322 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.42. 578,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

