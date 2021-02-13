Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at TD Securities

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cineplex from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cineplex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.56.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

