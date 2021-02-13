Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.29. 15,239,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,437,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

