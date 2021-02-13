Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 45,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citigroup by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several research firms have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

