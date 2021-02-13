Citigroup Increases SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $34.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLQT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -170.25.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,671,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,028 shares of company stock valued at $16,796,552 in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SelectQuote by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in SelectQuote by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SelectQuote by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

