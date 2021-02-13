Citigroup Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $58.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NYSE:THC opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

