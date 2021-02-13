Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CZNB remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Citizens Bancorp has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) Company Profile

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) went out of business. Citizens Bancorp completed the sale of substantially all the assets of Citizens Bank of Northern California to Tri Counties Bank, Inc in September 2011. Previously, Citizens Bank of Northern California provided community banking services to small and middle market businesses and individuals in Nevada and Placer Counties.

