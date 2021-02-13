Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AbbVie by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 145.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 648,886 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.44. 3,738,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

