Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 2,339 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,009 shares of company stock worth $304,766,120 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $468.67. 2,115,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,679. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.19. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $484.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

