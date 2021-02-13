Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 6,606 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 188.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.36. 992,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,347 shares of company stock worth $16,513,864 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.