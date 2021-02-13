Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $19.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

