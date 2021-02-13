Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 46,682 Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 60.0% in the third quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Recro Pharma by 36.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REPH. Craig Hallum started coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

