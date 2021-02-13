Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enzo Biochem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 119,095 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 896.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 117,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 379.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ opened at $3.27 on Friday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $156.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

