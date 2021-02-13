Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 22,725 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Information Services Group worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,544,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 501,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

III opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a PE ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

