Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the January 14th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

CLVR stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 5,249,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

