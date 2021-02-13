CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 155.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

CMS stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

