CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial is one of the versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels despite a tough operating environment that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable CNA Financial to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes and special dividends. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the last six months. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business. Further, increasing expenses due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on margins.”

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CNA Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of CNA opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 90.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNA Financial (CNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.