Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCHGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola HBC from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

CCHGY stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

