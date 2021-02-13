Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $121.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.90.

Several research analysts have commented on CGEAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS CGEAF traded up $7.06 on Friday, hitting $91.64. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $65.65 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

