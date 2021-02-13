Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $50.55 on Friday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $2,240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cohu by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cohu by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

