Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.43 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.