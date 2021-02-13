Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.29% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECON. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ECON opened at $32.22 on Friday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

