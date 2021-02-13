Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Sportswear has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost following fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management remains encouraged about broad-based growth in the company’s solid brands, along with strength in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce business. To this end, focus on the Experience First initiative is noteworthy. In the fourth quarter, DTC e-commerce sales rose 41% on high consumer demand. Management remains focused on boosting the e-commerce business, which is expected to aid sales growth in 2021. However, the company’s store sales remain affected by low traffic amid the pandemic. Further, the company is battling supply-chain and capacity limitations. These factors hurt fourth-quarter sales and earnings, which fell year over year.”

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 39,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $4,036,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,652,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,240 shares of company stock valued at $33,889,526. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,185,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after buying an additional 140,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.