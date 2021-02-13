Comerica Bank Acquires 5,133 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 751 shares of company stock worth $63,833. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

